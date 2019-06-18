Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/18

News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Jun 18, 2019
Ryan Fowler

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay provides his 53-man roster prediction following minicamp.

-- NBCSW's Peter Hailey writes on Redskins running back Bryce Love and his recent graduation from Stanford.

-- The Athletic's Tarik El-Bashir provides a look at the Redskins potential 53-man roster.

-- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga writes on the excitement surrounding the Redskins' defense.

-- The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland provides his key Redskins offseason takeaways thus far.

-- AL.com's Mark Inabinett writes on Shaun Dion Hamilton's rapid improvement.

-- For Defensive Lineman Daron Payne, There's Always More Work To Be Done

-- Redskins Announce Changes To Personnel Department

-- Dwayne Haskins Has Showed Steady Improvement This Offseason, But There's Still 'A Long Way To Go'

-- 'Its A Nice Little Group': Redskins Molding Secondary With A Mix Of Youth And Experience

-- Redskins Name Carlyle Neyazi As Executive Director Of The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation

Advertising