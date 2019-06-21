News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/21

Jun 21, 2019 at 09:45 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, June 21, 2019.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes on Redskins wideout Trey Quinn.

-- Finlay also writes that Colt McCoy should not be ruled out to start at quarterback.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes on Adrian Peterson and his goals heading into the 2019 campaign.

-- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga writes on the excitement surrounding the Redskins' defense.

-- The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland writes on the Redskins crowded backfield.

-- The Sporting News' Vinny Iyer writes on the Redskins projected depth chart for the 2019 season.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Dwayne Haskins Named Ohio State Male Athlete Of The Year

-- Seven Things We've Learned About Cole Holcomb

-- Dwayne Haskins Has Showed Steady Improvement This Offseason, But There's Still 'A Long Way To Go'

-- 'Its A Nice Little Group': Redskins Molding Secondary With A Mix Of Youth And Experience

-- Redskins Name Carlyle Neyazi As Executive Director Of The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation

What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:

