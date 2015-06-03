Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/3

-- CSN Washington's Rich Tandler wonders which position will experience the most change as the regular-season nears.

-- Can tight end Niles Paul carry the load at tight end while Jordan Reed recovers from a procedure? CSN Washington's J.P. Finlay has more on the subject.

-- Tandler also writes that head coach Jay Gruden is confident the defense can handle all of the changes they've experienced during the offseason.

--CSN Washington's Tarik El-Bashir keeps you up to date on the Redskins' long-term search for a new stadium.

-- One week after the Redskins decided to cut ties with Chris Chester, Tandler writes that the depth chart at two different offensive line positions have changed as a result.

-- ESPN's John Keim says the offensive line can't be "The Hogs," but they can create their own identity together.

-- Keim writes on DeSean Jackson returning to Redskins Park yesterday for OTAs.

-- Keim also interviewed Duke head coach David Cutcliffe who had a lot of positive things to say about wide receiver Jamison Crowder.

-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones answered fan questions in his weekly mailbag including thoughts on Robert Griffin III's progress and more of an emphasis on building the defensive line.

-- The Washington Post's Neil Greenberg breaks down some numbers and believes cornerback Chris Culliver will have a big impact for the Redskins' secondary.

-- The Washington Post's Liz Clarke recently caught up with Kirk Cousins, who said he needs to give the Redskins reasons for playing him more.

-- What did the procedure Ryan Kerrigan recently had done mean for the linebacker? He told NBC Washington that it may have been a blessing in disguise.

-- The Hattiesburg American has a feature on Redskins rookie Dasman McCullum impressing coaches and teammates early on his tenure with the team after earning a free agent contract.

-- NFL.com's Chris Wesseling writes that the Redskins considered the decision to exercise Robert Griffin III's option a "no-brainer."

