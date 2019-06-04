News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/4

Jun 04, 2019 at 09:49 AM
ryan
Ryan Fowler

Contributing Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, June 4th, 2019.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes on Redskins Media Day.

-- NBCSW's J.P. Finlay also writes about the implications of mandatory minicamp.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes on the Redskins' potential appearance on HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes on Jimmy Moreland and his aggressive style of play.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes on Josh Doctson's upcoming 2019 campaign.

-- The Athletic's Grant Paulsen writes on which Redskins could breakout in 2019.

-- It's All About Communication For New Redskins Linebacker Jon Bostic

-- It's A Big Year For Josh Doctson, And He Knows It

-- After Season Of Adversity, Montae Nicholson Is 'Grateful And Blessed' To Be Back On The Field

-- Redskins Sign Tackle Blake Hence

