Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/9

-- CSN Washington's Rich Tandler will be keeping his eye on a few things during today's open media OTA session including Robert Griffin III's progress and the team's strong safety situation.

-- After the announcement that the Redskins and Texans will hold joint practices during training camp at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center, Tandler says rookie offensive lineman Brandon Scherff's matchup vs. J.J. Watt will be the highlight of the teams' time together.

-- Could Josh LeRibeus pull double duty as both a guard and center? CSN Washington's Tarik El-Bashir on the fourth-year offensive lineman's work at both positions.

-- While he hasn't built the reputation the former No. 89 did yet, rookie tight end Devin Mahina understands what it means to wear Santana Moss' old number.

-- El-Bashir writes that defensive coordinator Joe Barry is currently not interested in moving any of the team's cornerbacks to safety.

-- CSN Washington's Chase Hughes writes that the Cowboys have signed former Redskins running back Lache Seastrunk.

-- El-Bashir and Tandler join forces to rate the team's offensive line as it stands now.

-- ESPN.com's John Keim believes the Redskins current safety rotation at practices could very well change and he also foresees DeAngelo Hall returning to the starting lineup in 2015 if healthy.

-- Keim also caught up with second-year offensive lineman Spencer Long last week who said that it's a "night and day" different between his rookie season and now.

-- Former Redskins offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan says fourth-year quarterback Kirk Cousins still has the potential to be "great" in the NFL.

-- As he continues to recover from a season-ending torn Achilles, Redskins veteran cornerback DeAngelo Hall has taken on a new role during OTA practices, David Elfin writes.

-- The Washington Times' Zac Boyer believes the key to a revamped rushing attack is the rebuilt offensive line.

-- The Washington Post's Dan Steinberg has this article on a recent Darrell Green interview in which the Pro Football Hall of Famer said he believes the team belongs back in Washington, D.C.

-- Dan Hatman of The Scouting Academy is reporting that the Redskins have hired Matt Evans as a scout.

-- SportsGlory.com's Evan Massey writes on a report that the Redskins are looking to incorporate Pierre Garcon into the offense more during the 2015 season.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com: