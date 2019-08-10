News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 8/10

Aug 10, 2019 at 11:51 AM
ryan
Ryan Fowler

Contributing Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Josh Luckenbaugh writes on the feel-good story behind Washington's allowed punt return for a touchdown.

-- NBCSW's Peter Hailey writes on Dwayne Haskins mobility.

-- The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland analyzes Dwayne Haskins' NFL debut.

-﻿- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes on Redskins fans reaction to Sonny Jurgensen's retirement.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen provides takeaways from the Redskins' loss to Cleveland.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about how losing football tested Redskins running back Derrius Guice.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig comes up with his own depth chart -- with guidance from Redskins head coach Jay Gruden. (Subscription)

-- Standig also provides nine observations from Thursday night's matchup against the Browns. (subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes on the attitude of Washington's back seven defenders. (subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock analyzes Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins after his Redskins debut. (subscription)

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Dwayne Haskins Showcases His Potential -- And His Youth -- In Redskins Preseason Opener

-- Redskins Visit Pro Football Hall of Fame Ahead of Preseason Opener

-- 5 Takeaways: Redskins Fall To Cleveland Browns In Preseason Opener

-- PHOTOS: Preseason Week 1 - Redskins vs Browns, Game Action

-- Sure-handed Trey Quinn Has 'Locked Down' The Slot

-- All Jonathan Allen Wants To Do Is Win

-- After 62 Years, Sonny Jurgensen Is Retiring From Professional Football

What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:

