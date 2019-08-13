Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 8/13

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay provides a look at Redskins corner Quinton Dunbar's new car.
-- NBCSW's Zach Brook writes on the rapid learning process for Dwayne Haskins.
-- The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland provides five takeaways from Redskins training camp.
-- NFL.com's Kevin Patra says Jay Gruden wants a decision made at quarterback by the third preseason game.
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes on Redskins receiver Robert Davis.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes on the Redskins new offensive lineman sled dubbed "the climber."
-- Keim also writes on the development of quarterback Dwayne Haskins.
-- Standig also provides nine observations from Thursday night's matchup against the Browns. (subscription)
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes on the growth of Washington's cornerbacks. (subscription)
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig analyzes each Redskins quarterback. (subscription)
