News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 8/13

Aug 13, 2019 at 11:32 AM
ryan
Ryan Fowler

Contributing Writer

mc103-centerpiece

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay provides a look at Redskins corner Quinton Dunbar's new car.

-- NBCSW's Zach Brook writes on the rapid learning process for Dwayne Haskins.

-- The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland provides five takeaways from Redskins training camp.

-﻿- NFL.com's Kevin Patra says Jay Gruden wants a decision made at quarterback by the third preseason game.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes on Redskins receiver Robert Davis.

-﻿- ESPN's John Keim writes on the Redskins new offensive lineman sled dubbed "the climber."

-- Keim also writes on the development of quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

-- Standig also provides nine observations from Thursday night's matchup against the Browns. (subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes on the growth of Washington's cornerbacks. (subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig analyzes each Redskins quarterback. (subscription)

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Practice Notes: 2019 #SkinsCamp, Day 13

-- After A Gruesome Injury, Robert Davis Is Blessed To Be Healthy And Contributing In Washington.

-- 5 Takeaways: Redskins Fall To Cleveland Browns In Preseason Opener

-- PHOTOS: Preseason Week 1 - Redskins vs Browns, Game Action

-- Sure-handed Trey Quinn Has 'Locked Down' The Slot

-- All Jonathan Allen Wants To Do Is Win

-- After 62 Years, Sonny Jurgensen Is Retiring From Professional Football

TOP PHOTOS: 2019 Washington Redskins Training Camp

Take a look at the top photos from the Redskins 2019 Training Camp at Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, Va.

081219TCTop025
1 / 252
081219TCTop082
2 / 252
081219TCTop042
3 / 252
081219TCTop051
4 / 252
081219TCTop062
5 / 252
081219TCTop080
6 / 252
081219TCTop005
7 / 252
081219TCTop065
8 / 252
081219TCTop052
9 / 252
081219TCTop053
10 / 252
081219TCTop070
11 / 252
081219TCTop037
12 / 252
081219TCTop072
13 / 252
081219TCTop031
14 / 252
081219TCTop079
15 / 252
081219TCTop027
16 / 252
081219TCTop066
17 / 252
081219TCTop015
18 / 252
081219TCTop032
19 / 252
081219TCTop076
20 / 252
081219TCTop060
21 / 252
081219TCTop067
22 / 252
081219TCTop054
23 / 252
081219TCTop064
24 / 252
081219TCTop074
25 / 252
081219TCTop001
26 / 252
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
081219TCTop056
27 / 252
081219TCTop075
28 / 252
081219TCTop071
29 / 252
081219TCTop081
30 / 252
081219TCTop036
31 / 252
081219TCTop068
32 / 252
081219TCTop078
33 / 252
081219TCTop077
34 / 252
081219TCTop048
35 / 252
081219TCTop073
36 / 252
081219TCTop069
37 / 252
081219TCTop063
38 / 252
081219TCTop061
39 / 252
081219TCTop059
40 / 252
081219TCTop058
41 / 252
081219TCTop057
42 / 252
081219TCTop055
43 / 252
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
081219TCTop050
44 / 252
081219TCTop049
45 / 252
081219TCTop022
46 / 252
081219TCTop047
47 / 252
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
081219TCTop046
48 / 252
081219TCTop041
49 / 252
081219TCTop044
50 / 252
081219TCTop045
51 / 252
081219TCTop043
52 / 252
081219TCTop039
53 / 252
081219TCTop040
54 / 252
081219TCTop038
55 / 252
081219TCTop034
56 / 252
081219TCTop035
57 / 252
081219TCTop016
58 / 252
081219TCTop033
59 / 252
081219TCTop030
60 / 252
081219TCTop028
61 / 252
081219TCTop029
62 / 252
081219TCTop024
63 / 252
081219TCTop026
64 / 252
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
081219TCTop018
65 / 252
081219TCTop023
66 / 252
081219TCTop021
67 / 252
081219TCTop019
68 / 252
081219TCTop020
69 / 252
081219TCTop013
70 / 252
081219TCTop017
71 / 252
081219TCTop011
72 / 252
081219TCTop014
73 / 252
081219TCTop009
74 / 252
Josh Dunst/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
081219TCTop008
75 / 252
Josh Dunst/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
081219TCTop012
76 / 252
081219TCTop010
77 / 252
Josh Dunst/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
081219TCTop002
78 / 252
081219TCTop004
79 / 252
081219TCTop007
80 / 252
Josh Dunst/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
081219TCTop084
81 / 252
081219TCTop006
82 / 252
081219TCTop003
83 / 252
081219TCTop083
84 / 252
081219TCTop085
85 / 252
081219TCTop088
86 / 252
081219TCTop099
87 / 252
081219TCTop245
88 / 252
081219TCTop246
89 / 252
081219TCTop248
90 / 252
081219TCTop252
91 / 252
081219TCTop250
92 / 252
081219TCTop251
93 / 252
081219TCTop249
94 / 252
081219TCTop247
95 / 252
081219TCTop229
96 / 252
081219TCTop243
97 / 252
081219TCTop237
98 / 252
081219TCTop244
99 / 252
081219TCTop242
100 / 252
081219TCTop240
101 / 252
081219TCTop239
102 / 252
081219TCTop241
103 / 252
081219TCTop238
104 / 252
081219TCTop236
105 / 252
081219TCTop232
106 / 252
081219TCTop234
107 / 252
081219TCTop235
108 / 252
081219TCTop231
109 / 252
081219TCTop233
110 / 252
081219TCTop230
111 / 252
081219TCTop222
112 / 252
081219TCTop228
113 / 252
081219TCTop223
114 / 252
081219TCTop227
115 / 252
081219TCTop224
116 / 252
081219TCTop226
117 / 252
081219TCTop225
118 / 252
081219TCTop221
119 / 252
081219TCTop219
120 / 252
081219TCTop216
121 / 252
081219TCTop213
122 / 252
081219TCTop211
123 / 252
081219TCTop218
124 / 252
081219TCTop217
125 / 252
081219TCTop214
126 / 252
081219TCTop208
127 / 252
081219TCTop215
128 / 252
081219TCTop210
129 / 252
081219TCTop212
130 / 252
081219TCTop209
131 / 252
081219TCTop207
132 / 252
081219TCTop200
133 / 252
081219TCTop206
134 / 252
081219TCTop205
135 / 252
081219TCTop203
136 / 252
081219TCTop202
137 / 252
081219TCTop198
138 / 252
081219TCTop204
139 / 252
081219TCTop201
140 / 252
081219TCTop199
141 / 252
081219TCTop196
142 / 252
081219TCTop189
143 / 252
081219TCTop195
144 / 252
081219TCTop197
145 / 252
081219TCTop193
146 / 252
081219TCTop181
147 / 252
081219TCTop194
148 / 252
081219TCTop192
149 / 252
081219TCTop191
150 / 252
081219TCTop190
151 / 252
081219TCTop188
152 / 252
081219TCTop187
153 / 252
081219TCTop184
154 / 252
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
081219TCTop182
155 / 252
081219TCTop186
156 / 252
081219TCTop183
157 / 252
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
081219TCTop185
158 / 252
081219TCTop176
159 / 252
081219TCTop180
160 / 252
081219TCTop177
161 / 252
081219TCTop178
162 / 252
081219TCTop179
163 / 252
081219TCTop170
164 / 252
081219TCTop175
165 / 252
081219TCTop174
166 / 252
081219TCTop173
167 / 252
081219TCTop168
168 / 252
081219TCTop172
169 / 252
081219TCTop166
170 / 252
081219TCTop171
171 / 252
081219TCTop169
172 / 252
081219TCTop167
173 / 252
081219TCTop165
174 / 252
081219TCTop155
175 / 252
081219TCTop164
176 / 252
081219TCTop163
177 / 252
081219TCTop162
178 / 252
081219TCTop161
179 / 252
081219TCTop159
180 / 252
081219TCTop156
181 / 252
081219TCTop160
182 / 252
081219TCTop158
183 / 252
081219TCTop157
184 / 252
081219TCTop153
185 / 252
081219TCTop154
186 / 252
081219TCTop150
187 / 252
081219TCTop152
188 / 252
081219TCTop149
189 / 252
081219TCTop151
190 / 252
081219TCTop145
191 / 252
081219TCTop140
192 / 252
081219TCTop148
193 / 252
081219TCTop147
194 / 252
081219TCTop146
195 / 252
081219TCTop144
196 / 252
081219TCTop143
197 / 252
081219TCTop138
198 / 252
081219TCTop142
199 / 252
081219TCTop141
200 / 252
081219TCTop134
201 / 252
081219TCTop139
202 / 252
081219TCTop130
203 / 252
081219TCTop136
204 / 252
081219TCTop135
205 / 252
081219TCTop131
206 / 252
081219TCTop137
207 / 252
081219TCTop133
208 / 252
081219TCTop127
209 / 252
081219TCTop132
210 / 252
081219TCTop128
211 / 252
081219TCTop129
212 / 252
081219TCTop125
213 / 252
081219TCTop124
214 / 252
081219TCTop126
215 / 252
081219TCTop118
216 / 252
081219TCTop123
217 / 252
081219TCTop120
218 / 252
081219TCTop122
219 / 252
081219TCTop121
220 / 252
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
081219TCTop119
221 / 252
081219TCTop115
222 / 252
081219TCTop117
223 / 252
081219TCTop116
224 / 252
081219TCTop110
225 / 252
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
081219TCTop107
226 / 252
Josh Dunst/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
081219TCTop113
227 / 252
081219TCTop112
228 / 252
081219TCTop111
229 / 252
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
081219TCTop105
230 / 252
Josh Dunst/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
081219TCTop114
231 / 252
081219TCTop109
232 / 252
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
081219TCTop086
233 / 252
081219TCTop108
234 / 252
Josh Dunst/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
081219TCTop097
235 / 252
081219TCTop092
236 / 252
081219TCTop104
237 / 252
Josh Dunst/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
081219TCTop106
238 / 252
Josh Dunst/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
081219TCTop103
239 / 252
Josh Dunst/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
081219TCTop101
240 / 252
081219TCTop100
241 / 252
081219TCTop102
242 / 252
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
081219TCTop095
243 / 252
081219TCTop098
244 / 252
081219TCTop096
245 / 252
081219TCTop220
246 / 252
081219TCTop094
247 / 252
081219TCTop093
248 / 252
081219TCTop091
249 / 252
081219TCTop089
250 / 252
081219TCTop087
251 / 252
081219TCTop090
252 / 252
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington: The story behind DeAndre Carter's motivation

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Practice updates and steady improvements

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Evaluating Taylor Heinicke's performance against the Packers

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Takeaways, stock reports and more from Week 7

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Some final thoughts before traveling to Green Bay

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Taylor Heinicke changing his mindset ahead of playing at Green Bay

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: On to Week 7

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Rivera shares thoughts on Taylor Heinicke's development

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: A closer look at the weekend, Sean Taylor's memory

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Final preparations for Week 6

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Remembering Sean Taylor

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Getting back to work

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
Advertising