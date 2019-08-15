News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 8/15

Aug 15, 2019 at 10:20 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay analyzes needed improvements from Washington's offensive line.

-- NBCSW's Ethan Cadeaux looks back on Dwayne Haskins selection in the 2019 NFL Draft.

-- The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland writes on the status of Colt McCoy.

-﻿- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker provides a roster prediction following the last open Redskins' practice.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes on the anticipated debut of Redskins rookie Montez Sweat.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes on the Redskins battle at quarterback.

-﻿- CBS Sports' Patrik Walker writes on Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy.

-- Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer writes on who should start at quarterback for the Redskins.

-- 5 Things To Watch: Redskins vs. Bengals, Preseason Week 2

-- Redskins Vs. Bengals: How To Watch, Listen Stream, Announcers And More

-﻿- Seven Things We've Learned from 2019 #SkinsCamp

-- After 62 Years, Sonny Jurgensen Is Retiring From Professional Football

-- After A Gruesome Injury, Robert Davis Is Blessed To Be Healthy And Contributing In Washington.

-- Sure-handed Trey Quinn Has 'Locked Down' The Slot

-- All Jonathan Allen Wants To Do Is Win

