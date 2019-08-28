News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 8/28

Aug 28, 2019 at 04:54 PM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes on Steven Sims' preparations for the final preseason game.

-- NBCSW's Brian McNally writes on Redskins rookie edge rusher Montez Sweat.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes on Montez Sweat's immense natural talent.

-﻿- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter analyzes Dwayne Haskins' improvement.

-﻿- The Athletic's Grant Paulsen writes on bubble players who helped themselves with their performance against Atlanta. (subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes on Ereck Flowers' desire to succeed. (subscription)

Related Links

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Former Redskins RB Mike Thomas Dies At 66

-- A Month Ago, Donald Penn Was A Free Agent. Now He's The Redskins Starting Left Tackle.

-- Redskins Vs. Ravens: How To Watch, Listen, Stream, Announcers And More

-- Redskins-Falcons Preseason Stats Pack

-﻿- Snap Counts: Redskins-Falcons

-- With One Carry, Adrian Peterson Previews 2019 Potential

-- After A Gruesome Injury, Robert Davis Is Blessed To Be Healthy And Contributing In Washington

-- Fully Healthy, Cassanova McKinzy Has Emerged As Another Pass-Rushing Threat Off The Edge

