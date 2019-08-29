Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 8/29

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes on Steven Sims' preparations for the final preseason game.
-- NBCSW's JP Finlay highlights four players to watch against Baltimore.
-- The Washington Post's Rick Snider previews the Redskins' preseason finale against the Ravens.
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter analyzes Dwayne Haskins' improvement.
-- The Athletic's Grant Paulsen writes on bubble players who helped themselves with their performance against Atlanta. (subscription)
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes on many of the Redskins 53-man roster hopefuls ahead of Thursday's preseason finale. (subscription)
The Washington Redskins hosted their 58th Annual Welcome Home Luncheon presented by GCO Consulting Group, benefiting the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation & Redskins Alumni Association.
