Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 8/5

Aug 05, 2019 at 09:03 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, August 5, 2019.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey provides notes from Day 9 of Redskins camp.

-- NBCSW's Tim Nolan writes on Redskins rookie Wes Martin and his love for animals.

-- NBCSW's Ethan Cadeaux analyzes key position battles on the Redskins.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes on Redskins tight end Donald Parham.

-- The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland provides notes from Day 9 of Redskins training camp.

-- CBS Sports' Sean Wagner-McGough writes on the Redskins first unofficial depth chart.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Redskins Release First 2019 Unofficial Depth Chart

-- Practice Notes: 2019 #SkinsCamp Day 9

-- All Jonathan Allen Wants To Do Is Win

-- Redskins Enjoy Advance Screening of 'Angel Has Fallen' 

-- WRCF Hosts Loads of Love Kickoff At George W. Carver Elementary

-- Rookies in Richmond: Ross Pierschbacher

-- Redskins Host Annual Fan Appreciation Day At Training Camp

-- Sure-handed Trey Quinn Has 'Locked Down' The Slot

-- Two Months Ago, Jon Bostic Was A Free Agent. Now He's Making Calls For The Starting Defense.

-- Ereck Flowers Enters Training Camp With The Hopes Of Seizing A 'Great Opportunity"

