Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 8/6

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes on the unique reasons players wear long sleeves in the scorching heat.
-- NBCSW's Michelle Martinelli writes on Dwayne Haskins first training camp as a Redskin.
-- NBCSW's Ethan Cadeaux analyzes key position battles on the Redskins.
-- The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland provides notes from day 10 of Redskins training camp.
-- Copeland also writes on Redskins linebacker Ryan Anderson.
-- CBS Sports' Sean Wagner-McGough writes on the Redskins first unofficial depth chart.
Check Out What's On Redskins.com:
What's Trending In @Redskins Nation: