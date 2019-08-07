Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 8/7

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
-- NBC Sports Washington's J.P. Finlay writes on Jordan Reed being one of the best NFL tight ends when healthy, according to former Redskins general manager Charley Casserly.
-- NBCSW's Peter Hailey writes rookie linebacker Cole Holcomb's study habits.
-- The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland provides notes from Day 11 of Redskins training camp.
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter analyzes the biggest problem within the Redskins' quarterback competition.
-- The Washington Post's Rick Snider says the Redskins starting quarterback is "still anyone's guess."
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier delves into how new Redskins players learn the playbook.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes about how losing football tested Redskins running back Derrius Guice.
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig comes up with his own depth chart -- with guidance from Redskins head coach Jay Gruden. (Subscription)
-- The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland provides notes from day 10 of Redskins training camp.
-- Copeland also writes on Redskins linebacker Ryan Anderson.
-- CBS Sports' Sean Wagner-McGough writes on the Redskins first unofficial depth chart.
