Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 8/7

Aug 07, 2019 at 10:55 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's J.P. Finlay writes on Jordan Reed being one of the best NFL tight ends when healthy, according to former Redskins general manager Charley Casserly.

-- NBCSW's Peter Hailey writes rookie linebacker Cole Holcomb's study habits.

-- The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland provides notes from Day 11 of Redskins training camp.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter analyzes the biggest problem within the Redskins' quarterback competition.

-- The Washington Post's Rick Snider says the Redskins starting quarterback is "still anyone's guess."

-- ﻿The Washington Post's Sam Fortier delves into how new Redskins players learn the playbook.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about how losing football tested Redskins running back Derrius Guice.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig comes up with his own depth chart -- with guidance from Redskins head coach Jay Gruden. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland provides notes from day 10 of Redskins training camp.

-﻿- Copeland also writes on Redskins linebacker Ryan Anderson.

-- CBS Sports' Sean Wagner-McGough writes on the Redskins first unofficial depth chart.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Redskins Release First 2019 Unofficial Depth Chart

-- Practice Notes: 2019 #SkinsCamp, Day 11

-- Rookies in Richmond: Kelvin Harmon

-- Mic'd Up: Josh Norman

-- Optimistic As Ever, Alex Smith Cherishing Chance To Work With Redskins Quarterbacks﻿

-- Sure-handed Trey Quinn Has 'Locked Down' The Slot

-- All Jonathan Allen Wants To Do Is Win

-- Redskins Enjoy Advance Screening of 'Angel Has Fallen'

