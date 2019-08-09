Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 8/9

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.
-- NBC Sports Washington's J.P. Finlay writes on Jordan Reed being one of the best NFL tight ends when healthy, according to former Redskins general manager Charley Casserly.
-- NBCSW's Peter Hailey says "don't overreact" to Thursday's loss.
-- The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland analyzes Dwayne Haskins' NFL debut.
-- Copeland also writes on Redskins linebacker Ryan Anderson.
-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen provides takeaways from the Redskins' loss to Cleveland.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes about how losing football tested Redskins running back Derrius Guice.
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig comes up with his own depth chart -- with guidance from Redskins head coach Jay Gruden. (Subscription)
-- Standig also provides nine observations from Thursday night's matchup against the Browns. (subscription)
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes on the attitude of Washington's back seven defenders. (subscription)
-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock analyzes Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins after his Redskins debut.
