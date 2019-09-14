News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/14

Sep 14, 2019 at 06:00 AM
ryan
Ryan Fowler

Contributing Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

Morning Clips8

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay previews Sundays Redskins-Cowboys game.

-- NBCSW's Peter Hailey writes on Case Keenum's excitement for his Redskins home debut.

-﻿-The Washington Post's Les Carpenter provides five keys to Sundays matchup against the Cowboys.

-﻿- NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman writes on the Redskins signing of cornerback Aaron Colvin.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig analyzes key matchups within the Redskins-Cowboys matchup. (subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes on the keys to limiting Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott. (subscription)

