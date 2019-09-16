News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/16

Sep 16, 2019 at 06:00 AM
ryan
Ryan Fowler

Contributing Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, Sep. 16, 2019.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay analyzes Case Keenum's Week 2 performance.

-﻿-The Washington Post'sLes Carpenter provides a recap of the Redskins-Cowboys Week 2 matchup.

-﻿-CBS Sports' Patrik Walker provides takeaways from the Redskins home opener against the Cowboys.

-﻿- NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman writes on the Redskins signing of cornerback Aaron Colvin.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig analyzes key matchups within the Redskins-Cowboys matchup. (subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock writes on the Redskins defensive performance on Sunday. (subscription)

