Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/2

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, Sep. 2, 2019.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes on the Redskins' nine-man practice squad.
-- NBCSW's Peter Hailey writes on the addition of Wendell Smallwood.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes on the release of Josh Doctson.
--The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland analyzes the Redskins' first six games of 2019.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes on the contributions of the Redskins' rookie class.
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig analyzes Washington's 53-man roster. (subscription)
Check Out What's On Redskins.com:
What's Trending In @Redskins Nation: