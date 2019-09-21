News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/21

Sep 21, 2019 at 06:00 AM
ryan
Ryan Fowler

Contributing Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes on Jonathan Allen's status for Monday Night Football.

-﻿-The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland writes on the revamped intensity surrounding the Redskins led by Jay Gruden.

-﻿-CBS Sports' Patrik Walker provides takeaways from the Redskins home opener against the Cowboys.

-﻿- ESPN's John Keim analyzes the importance of Monday's game against the Bears.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig and Rhiannon Walker analyze the stories behind each jersey number on the Redskins. (subscription)

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- 'We're Very Close': Redskins Remain Optimistic Despite Slow Start

-- 2019 Redskins Game Preview: Redskins/Bears, Week 3

-﻿- Five Takeaways: Quarterback Case Keenum's Bears Week Presser

-﻿- Redskins Secondary Aims To Get Back On Track Against A Struggling Chicago Offense

-- Injury Report: Redskins Vs. Bears, Week 3

-- Adrian Peterson Passes Jim Brown For Fifth On All-Time Rushing Touchdowns List

-- #HailMail: Redskins Square Off Against Chicago In Primetime

-- Snap Counts: Redskins-Cowboys, Week 2

-- Redskins-Cowboys Monday Stats Pack

