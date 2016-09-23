Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/23

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, delivered by FedEx Ground.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.
.
-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler's wonders when things will truly start to click for Kirk Cousins this season.
-- Tandler also looks at DeSean Jackson's response to Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Bashaud Breeland still feels like he's the No. 1 cornerback for the Redskins.
-- ESPN's Jordan Raanan provides comments by former Redskins linebacker and current Giants player Keenan Robinson.
-- ESPN's Luke Knox reviews the past between Redskins cornerback Josh Norman and Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
-- The Washington Post's Liz Clarke writes that getting the running game going could be key to getting the Redskins back on track.
-- BreakingBurgundy's Ben Standig wonders why the team did not address certain areas of the team more in the offseason.
-- Giants.com's Michael Eisen breaks down the biggest matchups between Washington and New York.
-- NJ.com looks at DeAngelo Hall's response to Keenan Robinson's comments about the Redskins.
Check Out What's On Redskins.com:
What's Trending In @Redskins Nation?
A Look Around The League: