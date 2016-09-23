Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/23

-- Tandler also looks at DeSean Jackson's response to Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Bashaud Breeland still feels like he's the No. 1 cornerback for the Redskins.

-- ESPN's Jordan Raanan provides comments by former Redskins linebacker and current Giants player Keenan Robinson.

-- ESPN's Luke Knox reviews the past between Redskins cornerback Josh Norman and Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

-- The Washington Post's Liz Clarke writes that getting the running game going could be key to getting the Redskins back on track.

-- BreakingBurgundy's Ben Standig wonders why the team did not address certain areas of the team more in the offseason.

-- Giants.com's Michael Eisen breaks down the biggest matchups between Washington and New York.

-- NJ.com looks at DeAngelo Hall's response to Keenan Robinson's comments about the Redskins.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com: