Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/24

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Brian McNally recaps Jonathan Allen's passionate postgame speech.
--The Washington Post'sLes Carpenter recaps the Redskins' 31-15 loss to the Chicago Bears.
--The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland provides three takeaways from Monday night's Redskins-Bears matchup.
-- The Athletic's David Aldridge analyzes the Redskins' loss to the Bears on Monday Night Football. (subscription)
Check Out What's On Redskins.com:
What's Trending In @Redskins Nation: