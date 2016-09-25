News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/25

Sep 25, 2016 at 01:15 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler provides five things you should know for today's game.

-- JP Finlay of CSN-Mid Atlantic also has five thoughts about the Giants matchup.

-- ESPN's John Keim says Kirk Cousins needs to relax during today's game, while Su'a Cravens needs more snaps.

-- ESPN's Jordan Raanan provides comments by former Redskins linebacker and current Giants player Keenan Robinson.

-- ESPN.com is reporting the Giants running back Rashad Jennings is out for today's game.

-- Keim also believes the defense's issue is a combination of several correctable areas.

-- The Washington Post's Liz Clarke writes that getting the running game going could be key to getting the Redskins back on track.

-- Giants.com's Michael Eisen breaks down the biggest matchups between Washington and New York.

-- NJ.com looks at DeAngelo Hall's response to Keenan Robinson's comments about the Redskins.

