Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/25

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, delivered by FedEx Ground.
-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler provides five things you should know for today's game.
-- JP Finlay of CSN-Mid Atlantic also has five thoughts about the Giants matchup.
-- ESPN's John Keim says Kirk Cousins needs to relax during today's game, while Su'a Cravens needs more snaps.
-- ESPN's Jordan Raanan provides comments by former Redskins linebacker and current Giants player Keenan Robinson.
-- ESPN.com is reporting the Giants running back Rashad Jennings is out for today's game.
-- Keim also believes the defense's issue is a combination of several correctable areas.
-- The Washington Post's Liz Clarke writes that getting the running game going could be key to getting the Redskins back on track.
-- Giants.com's Michael Eisen breaks down the biggest matchups between Washington and New York.
-- NJ.com looks at DeAngelo Hall's response to Keenan Robinson's comments about the Redskins.
