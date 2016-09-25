Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/25

-- JP Finlay of CSN-Mid Atlantic also has five thoughts about the Giants matchup.

-- ESPN's John Keim says Kirk Cousins needs to relax during today's game, while Su'a Cravens needs more snaps.

-- ESPN's Jordan Raanan provides comments by former Redskins linebacker and current Giants player Keenan Robinson.

-- ESPN.com is reporting the Giants running back Rashad Jennings is out for today's game.

-- Keim also believes the defense's issue is a combination of several correctable areas.

-- The Washington Post's Liz Clarke writes that getting the running game going could be key to getting the Redskins back on track.

-- Giants.com's Michael Eisen breaks down the biggest matchups between Washington and New York.

-- NJ.com looks at DeAngelo Hall's response to Keenan Robinson's comments about the Redskins.

