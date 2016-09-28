News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/28

Sep 28, 2016 at 02:01 AM
/assets/images/imported/WAS/photos/2017-Photos/czarda-17-headshot.jpg
Stephen Czarda

Managing Editor

matt-jones-morning-clips-fed-ex-cowboys-660-350.jpg

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler looks at the Redskins being able to use their ground game in the victory over the Giants.

-- Tandler also looks at the Redskins-Browns game and how despite Cleveland being 0-3, it is not a trap game.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Bashaud Breeland receiving good news from his MRI, as he is also week to week with strained tendons in his right ankle.

-- Keim says there may be no Robert Griffin III for the Browns this week, but the Redskins will still have their hands full with Terrelle Pryor Sr.

-- Keim also looks at the offensive line options for this weekend including Trent Williams at left guard.

-- The Washington Post's Master Tesfatsion sizes up the Browns.

-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones answers fan questions in his weekly mailbag including if the defense has found an identity.

-- NFL.com's Connor Orr has seven takeaways from Sunday's game between the Redskins and Giants.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

--Redskins Sign Sullivan, Painter To Active Roster

--Crowder Comes Up Big Against The New York Giants

--Cousins Turns In Another Impressive Stat Line, This Time In A Win

--WRCF Hosts Salute To Play 60 Military Challenge At Joint Anacostia Bolling

What's Trending In @Redskins Nation?

A Look Around The League:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington: A Final Look At The Preseason Opener

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: It's Gameday

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Improbable NFL Journeys

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: A Closer Look At Temarrick Hemingway

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Gearing Up For Week 3

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: And The Insights From Training Camp

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: The Return Of Landon Collins

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Antonio Gandy-Golden Has Eyes On The Future

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Setting The Bar On Defense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, July 30, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Recapping Day 1 Of Practice

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, July 29, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Moves And More Moves

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: One Last Training Camp Preview

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
Advertising