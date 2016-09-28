Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/28

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler looks at the Redskins being able to use their ground game in the victory over the Giants.

-- Tandler also looks at the Redskins-Browns game and how despite Cleveland being 0-3, it is not a trap game.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Bashaud Breeland receiving good news from his MRI, as he is also week to week with strained tendons in his right ankle.

-- Keim says there may be no Robert Griffin III for the Browns this week, but the Redskins will still have their hands full with Terrelle Pryor Sr.

-- Keim also looks at the offensive line options for this weekend including Trent Williams at left guard.

-- The Washington Post's Master Tesfatsion sizes up the Browns.

-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones answers fan questions in his weekly mailbag including if the defense has found an identity.

-- NFL.com's Connor Orr has seven takeaways from Sunday's game between the Redskins and Giants.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com: