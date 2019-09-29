News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/29

Sep 29, 2019 at 06:00 AM
ryan
Ryan Fowler

Contributing Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

Morning Clips1

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes on the Redskins potential offensive game plan against the Giants.

-﻿-The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland writes on Case Keenum's status for Sunday against the Giants.

-﻿-The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes on the current optimism inside the Redskins locker room.

-﻿- ESPN's John Keim analyzes quarterback Case Keenum's status for Week in New York.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock writes on Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and how the Redskins plan to defend the rookie quarterback. (subscription)

Related Links

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- 2019 Redskins Game Preview: Redskins/Giants, Week 4

-﻿- Despite Missing Walkthrough, QB Case Keenum Expected To Start Against New York

-﻿- Injury Report: Redskins Vs. Giants, Week 4

-﻿- Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Parade Through New York En Route To First NFL Title

-- It's Been 3 Games, And Rookie WR Terry McLaurin Has Already Made NFL History

-- Notes & Quotes, 9/27: Gruden Provides Injury Updates For Several Starters

-- Redskins Rookie Terry McLaurin Earns Second Pepsi Rookie Of The Week Nomination

-- Landon Collins Is Returning To New York For The First Time. His Teammates Are Certain He'll Produce

-- Redskins-Bears Tuesday Stats Pack

What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | The 'round-robin' finish

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | Humphries ready to step up

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | Gearing up for the division gauntlet

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | On to Dallas Week

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | A case of the (Victory) Mondays

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | How one throw gave Heinicke a confidence boost

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | The Gibson-McKissic dynamic duo

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | A formula for success

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | Club goin' up on a Tuesday

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | Happy Gameday Monday

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | A closer look at the offense's strides

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | Prepping for primetime

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
Advertising