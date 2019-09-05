News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/5

Sep 05, 2019 at 11:41 AM
ryan
Ryan Fowler

Contributing Writer

Morning Clips12

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes on Jay Gruden's plan on offense.

-- NBCSW's Peter Hailey writes on the potential game plan the Redskins may use to cover Eagles wideout DeSean Jackson.

-- CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani analyzes the Redskins depth chart prior to Week 1.

-﻿-The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland writes on Washington's youth-infused receiving core.

-﻿- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes on Redskins tight end Jordan Reed's status for Sunday.

-- The Athletic's Sheil Kapadia provides predictions for the upcoming NFL season. (subscription)

