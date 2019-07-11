News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 7/11

Jul 11, 2019 at 10:03 AM
ryan
Ryan Fowler

Contributing Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux provides an outlook for the Redskins defensive backs unit.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler writes on the factors contributing to who should start under center Week 1.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen writes on Redskins quarterback Alex Smith.

-- The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland writes on the Redskins improved secondary.

-- NFL.com's Bucky Brooks provides his take on who should start under center for the Redskins.

