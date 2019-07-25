News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 7/25

Jul 25, 2019 at 08:24 AM
Ryan Fowler

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Caroline Brandt provides analysis on Forbes' list of the 2019 most valuable franchises in sports.

-- NBCSW's Peter Hailey writes on Jay Gruden's comedic comments regarding Josh Norman's adventurous trip to Spain.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes on the release of linebacker Mason Foster.

-- The Washington Post's Rick Snider writes on the group of veterans the Redskins will lean on in 2019.

-- The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland provides an update on Redskins tackle Trent Williams.

-- NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman writes on the three-man quarterback competition at Redskins training camp.

