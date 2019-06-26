News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/26

Jun 26, 2019 at 09:33 AM
ryan
Ryan Fowler

Contributing Writer

mc300-centerpiece

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes on Redskins quarterback Alex Smith.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes on if the Redskins should invest in another wideout.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes on Adrian Peterson and his goals heading into the 2019 campaign.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen writes on Redskins quarterback Alex Smith.

-- The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland writes on the Redskins' crowded backfield.

-- Copeland also provides a look at Redskins wide receivers Trey Quinn and Josh Doctson.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Dwayne Haskins Named Ohio State Male Athlete Of The Year

-- Seven Things We've Learned About Bryce Love

-- Dwayne Haskins Has Showed Steady Improvement This Offseason, But There's Still 'A Long Way To Go'

-- 'Its A Nice Little Group': Redskins Molding Secondary With A Mix Of Youth And Experience

-- Redskins Name Carlyle Neyazi As Executive Director Of The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation

What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington: Rallying Around Taylor Heinicke

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: On To Thursday Night

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Terry McLaurin Says Washington Is 'Still Hungry'

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Some Predictions For 2021

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Greg Cosell Loves Daron Payne

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Curtis Samuel Returns To Practice

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: It's Finally Week 1

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: A Deep Breath Before The Regular Season

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Sammis Reyes, Jaret Patterson Have Beaten The Odds

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Some Thoughts On The 53-Man Roster

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: All About Roster Projections

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Some Final Camp Observations

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
Advertising