News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/5

Jun 05, 2019 at 09:30 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

mc301-centerpiece

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes on the absence of offensive lineman Trent Williams during Day 1 of minicamp.

-- The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland provides an update on injured quarterback Alex Smith.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about the Redskins' offensive hopes with new quarterbacks and a new offensive coordinator.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay evaluates the Redskins' options when it comes to offensive lineman Trent Williams.

-- NBCSW's Peter Hailey talks to cornerback Quinton Dunbar about his injury recovery.

-- NBCSW's Ben Standig highlights the overall speed of the Redskins' wide receivers.

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips catches up with tight end Jordan Reed.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Practice News And Notes: 2019 Minicamp, Day 1

-- Washington Redskins Announce 2019 Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellows 

-- After Season Of Adversity, Montae Nicholson Is 'Grateful And Blessed' To Be Back On The Field

-- It's A Big Year For Josh Doctson, And He Knows It

-- Redskins Sign Tackle Blake Hence

What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington: Some Thoughts On The 53-Man Roster

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: All About Roster Projections

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Some Final Camp Observations

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Some Thoughts On Washington's Offense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: A Flavor Boost At FedExField

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: More Jaret Patterson Comparisons

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Jamin Davis' Steady Improvements

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: We're On To Cincinnati

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Players To Watch On Friday Night

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: The Connection Between Ryan Fitzpatrick And Logan Thomas

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Chase Young, Brandon Scherff Make NFL's Top 100 List

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: A Final Look At The Preseason Opener

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
Advertising