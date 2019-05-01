Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/1

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 1st, 2019.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.
-- NFL.com's Gennaro Filice provides NFC East Draft grades.
-- ESPN.com's John Keim provides analysis on each of Washington's ten NFL Draft selections.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives his Redskins' 2019 NFL Draft superlatives.
-- The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland writes on the eight Redskins' undrafted free agents.
-- The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland also writes on five Redskins' roster questions coming out of the NFL Draft.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay provides a look at the Redskins running backs.
-- Finlay also provides a 53-man roster projection post-NFL Draft.
What's Trending In @Redskins Nation: