Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/1

May 01, 2019 at 09:30 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 1st, 2019.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- NFL.com's Gennaro Filice provides NFC East Draft grades.

-- ESPN.com's John Keim provides analysis on each of Washington's ten NFL Draft selections.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives his Redskins' 2019 NFL Draft superlatives.

-- The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland writes on the eight Redskins' undrafted free agents.

-- The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland also writes on five Redskins' roster questions coming out of the NFL Draft.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay provides a look at the Redskins running backs.

-- Finlay also provides a 53-man roster projection post-NFL Draft.

-- Redskins Sign Eight College Free Agents

-- Full List Of Washington Redskins 2019 NFL Draft Picks

-- Getting To Know The Redskins' Day 3 Draft Picks

-- Redskins Getting Much More Than A Wide Receiver With Terry McLaurin

