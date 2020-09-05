Washington Football Team Reduces Roster To 53 Players

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Washington Football Team released the following players:
- CB Aaron Colvin
- S Sean Davis
- DE Nate Orchard
- TE Richard Rodgers
The Washington Football Team waived the following players:
- T Paul Adams
- DT David Bada
- DE Jordan Brailford
- WR Tony Brown
- G Joshua Garnett
- TE Hale Hentges
- WR Johnathon Johnson
- CB Ryan Lewis
- QB Steven Montez
- LB Jared Norris
- T Timon Parris
- LB Donald Payne
- C Ross Pierschbacher
- WR Trey Quinn
- S Jeremy Reaves
- WR Cam Sims
- T David Steinmetz
- WR Jester Weah
The Washington Football Team placed the following players on the Reserve/Injured List:
- DT Ryan Bee
- LB Reuben Foster
- G Mike Liedtke
- CB Simeon Thomas
- WR Jordan Veasy
The Washington Football Team placed the following players on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List:
- WR Kelvin Harmon
With the moves, the Washington Football Team's active roster now stands at 53 players.