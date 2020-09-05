Washington Football Team Reduces Roster To 53 Players

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Washington Football Team released the following players:

CB Aaron Colvin

S Sean Davis

DE Nate Orchard

TE Richard Rodgers

The Washington Football Team waived the following players:

T Paul Adams

DT David Bada

DE Jordan Brailford

WR Tony Brown

G Joshua Garnett

TE Hale Hentges

WR Johnathon Johnson

CB Ryan Lewis

QB Steven Montez

LB Jared Norris

T Timon Parris

LB Donald Payne

C Ross Pierschbacher

WR Trey Quinn

S Jeremy Reaves

WR Cam Sims

T David Steinmetz

WR Jester Weah

The Washington Football Team placed the following players on the Reserve/Injured List:

DT Ryan Bee

LB Reuben Foster

G Mike Liedtke

CB Simeon Thomas

WR Jordan Veasy

The Washington Football Team placed the following players on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List:

WR Kelvin Harmon