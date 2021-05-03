News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Releases WRs Jeff Badet, Trevor Davis

May 03, 2021 at 01:00 PM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Roster Update Graphic

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. -- The Washington Football Team announced Monday that it has made the following roster moves:

The Washington Football Team released the following players:

  • WR Jeff Badet
  • WR Trevor Davis

