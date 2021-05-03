Washington Releases WRs Jeff Badet, Trevor Davis

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. -- The Washington Football Team announced Monday that it has made the following roster moves:
The Washington Football Team released the following players:
- WR Jeff Badet
- WR Trevor Davis
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. -- The Washington Football Team announced Monday that it has made the following roster moves:
The Washington Football Team released the following players:
Notes on every player from first-round LB Jamin Davis to seventh-round WR Dax Milne.
The team signed announced the following roster move Monday.
Fans young and old, near and far, participated with more 13,373 submissions from the DMV, 720 from Europe and more than 110 from Australia and New Zealand.
Washington Football Team fans are invited to attend the Washington Draft Week '21 Live fan experience presented by Bud Light on Thursday, April 29 at FedExField.
Fans nominate each other at WashingtonFootball.com/FAN and via Twitter to serve as voices of: Community, Culinary, Culture, Entertainment, Fashion, Family Experience, and Sunday Funday
Carter has amassed 63 punt returns for 589 yards and a 9.3 yards per return average. He has also added 45 kick returns for 983 yards and a 21.8 yards per return average.
FedExField will host a Pre-Audition Clinic on April 24th and Open Call on May 8th with Call Backs and Final Selections Announced on May 9th.