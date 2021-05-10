News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Releases TE Marcus Baugh

May 10, 2021 at 12:28 PM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Washington Football Team Public Relations

Roster Update Graphic

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. -- The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster move:

The Washington Football Team released the following player:

  • TE Marcus Baugh

