Washington Releases T Morgan Moses

The Washington Football Team announced the release of offensive tackle Morgan Moses on Thursday afternoon.

Moses, who the team drafted in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft, was the team's starting right tackle for six of his seven seasons wearing the burgundy and gold. After starting once in eight appearances during his rookie year, he became a full-time starter in 2015 and started in 96 consecutive games.

Moses helped Washington make two postseason appearances in his career, the first of which came during his first season as a starter. Washington finished with a 9-7 record in 2015, which won the NFC East, and hosted the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round.

The second playoff game came five years later when Washington went 5-2 to close out the 2020 season, winning the division once again, and gave Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers a competitive matchup before ultimately being eliminated in the Wild Card round.