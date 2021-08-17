News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Releases TE Nick Guggemos, CB Greg Stroman

Aug 17, 2021 at 08:45 AM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Image from iOS (3)

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Washington Football Team released the following players:

  • TE Nick Guggemos
  • CB Greg Stroman

