Washington Releases TE Nick Guggemos, CB Greg Stroman

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Washington Football Team released the following players:
- TE Nick Guggemos
- CB Greg Stroman
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Washington Football Team released the following players:
Team Will Promote Responsibility During the 2021 NFL Season Across Multiple Channels
The team announced the following roster moves Sunday.
This landmark, alternative live-game coverage on NBC Sports Washington Plus will further drive fan engagement and deliver unique programming to Washington Football Team fans throughout the Washington, D.C. region.
The Washington Football Team announced today updated stadium policies and protocols for games and events at FedExField for the 2021 season.
The team announced the following roster moves Saturday.
The Washington Football Charitable Foundation and Primis today announced the launch of the "Primis Works" program to provide single mothers in the Richmond area with the training and support necessary for a rewarding and blossoming career in the finance industry.
The U.S. Men's National Rugby Team, The Eagles, will host the most successful rugby team on the planet, the New Zealand All Blacks, for the first time ever in Washington, DC.
United Airlines will fund COVID relief grants for select businesses from the Washington Football Team Black Engagement Network's Shop Black Directory.
s a thank you to fans and in celebration of the summer season, the Washington Football Team today announced that the Team will be waiving all single-game ticket fees for a limited time this upcoming holiday weekend.