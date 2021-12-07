Washington's resiliency has turned it into playoff contender

And against the Raiders, Washington responded to an interception from Heinicke with a game-sealing field goal from Brian Johnson, who signed with the team last Tuesday.

"I'm very proud of these guys because of how resilient we are, how tough it was and just doing the things they needed to do to give ourselves a chance to win," Rivera said. "And as I said, all they need is a chance. And I really think this is a group of guys that'll just continue to be resilient."

The grit, determination and ability to fight has lifted Washington to the No. 6 seed in the playoffs. That would be great if the season was over, but there are still five games left, all against divisional opponents. As Rivera said in his Monday press conference, what happens to Washington is now in its hands. If Washington can continue its success, it has a good shot to win the division. There's no guarantee for that, but with Washington having found a way to stay in games until the end, the team should feel confident about its chances.