Washington Focuses On Individual Development During First Day Of Rookie Minicamp

Rivera also noticed that some players looked differently in person than they did on tape. Wideout Dax Milne, for example, came across as a lot bigger and stouter than Rivera anticipated. What's more, Rivera thought he moved well at a bigger size, which was pleasantly surprising to the head coach.

"I think they were all what you are hoping for. That was pleasing," Rivera said. "A big reason for the surprise was because it was the first time seeing most of these guys in person. That is something that you go 'OK, he is a little different than I had thought.' You can only tell so much on tape and once you get to watch them in person you get a better feel for them and how they are going to fit us."

For the players, it is another opportunity for them to stand out amongst their peers, and there are certain things Rivera and the coaches are looking for from them. He wants them to be attentive and ask questions, but he also wants to see how much information they retain throughout the weekend.