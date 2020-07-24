Washington's 2020 Draft Class Signs Rookies Contracts

Charles grew up in New Orleans, attended Madison-Ridgeland Academy in Mississippi and played collegiately at LSU. He immediately appeared in 13 games (nine starts), including seven at left tackle, en route to earning SEC All-Freshman Team honors. After a sophomore season during which he started 10 games at left tackle, Charles was a part of an offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award as the nation's best unit in 2019.

"We feel very confident in the kid, we're comfortable with everything, the research that we've done, and we're really excited for the kid," Vice President of Player Personnel Kyle Smith said about Charles. "I know he is, too. He's got a chip on his shoulder, he understands why he was taken where he was. We're excited about the structure that we're going to give this kid, the culture that Coach was talking about that we're going to provide this kid. And we're excited to give him an opportunity."