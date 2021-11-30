Washington's run game is clicking at the right time

McKissic has not been utilized as much on the ground, but the former Seahawk, who is starting to build a Pro Bow-caliber season, knows how to use his carries to his advantage. He scored both of Washington's touchdowns on Monday night, one of which was a 10-yard score with seconds remaining in the first half.

Adding even more evidence to his usefulness, McKissic has averaged five yards per carry during Washington's win streak.

"He means a lot to this team, not just on the field but in the locker room as well," Heinicke said. "He is one of those guys that you love to have around, and you see it in his play. He can run the ball out of the backfield, catch the ball, run routes and protect."

McKissic left the game in the fourth quarter with a neck injury, but his 56 total yards played an instrumental role in why Washington came away with the win. After the game, head coach Ron Rivera had some high praise for the six-year pro.

"I think he's one of the most versatile guys in the league," he said. "I mean, he's a threat first, second or third down. He's a guy that really you want to have there as much as possible. He's a resilient player."

Rivera would say the resiliency, growth and development of his team in recent weeks should be credited with the recent success. There's certainly enough evidence to support that claim; Washington is making fewer mistakes, and as a result, it's presented with more manageable situations.