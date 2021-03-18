5 Things To Know About QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

1. Washington will be his ninth NFL team.

One thing that can be said about Fitzpatrick with certainty is that he has been around the NFL more than most players. He is actually the only quarterback in league history to throw a touchdown with eight different teams, and now Washington will be the ninth.

Fitzpatrick was the last quarterback taken in the 2005 NFL Draft when the St. Louis Rams selected him with the 250th overall pick. He received a small handful of starts in his rookie season and threw for 777 yards, but he only appeared in one game the following year and was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals for a seventh-round pick prior to the 2007 season.

Fitzpatrick had an equally brief stint with the Bengals, although he had more success in 2008 with 12 starts and 1,905 passing yards before signing with the Buffalo Bills. It was there that he had some of his best statistical seasons with three consecutive 3,000-yard seasons and 53 starts. The Bills failed to reach the playoffs in the four years Fitzpatrick was there, but he threw for more than 11,000 yards and 88 touchdowns.

One-year stops with the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans eventually led Fitzpatrick to the New York Jets, where his 2015 stats were by far the best of his career. He led the Jets to their first winning record (10-6) since 2010 and threw for 3,905 yards and a career-high 31 touchdowns to just 15 interceptions. The Jets went through several quarterback changes the following season, but Fitzpatrick managed to start in 11 games.