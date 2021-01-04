Washington's Nucleus, New Culture Paved Way For NFC East Title

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin remembers the feeling of a 3-13 locker room last season, how different the atmosphere felt compared to consistently winning games from college at Ohio State. But McLaurin said Washington adopted a different mindset under Rivera, beginning with the coach setting the right tone at practice. Rivera, battling cancer, was the "perfect example" for how tough Washington could be, McLaurin said.

"It's just about continuously working, swinging at that rock until it breaks," said McLaurin, who caught a touchdown while battling a high-ankle sprain. "It feels great a year later seeing how far we've come with pretty much the same nucleus of guys, with some great additions in the offseason."

Right tackle Morgan Moses also highlighted the changes under the new coaching staff. Moses, one of the few holdovers from Washington's last playoff run in 2015, said he's seen how Rivera and Co. have unlocked the team's potential.