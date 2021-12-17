Washington's Week 15 game against Eagles moved to Tuesday night

The Washington Football Team's Week 15 game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, which was originally slated for Sunday at 1 p.m., has been moved to Tuesday night.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will continue to air on FOX.
The announcement comes as a response to Washington placing several of its players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list over the past three days
"We have made these schedule changes based on medical advice and after discussion with the NFLPA as we are seeing a new, highly transmissible form of the virus this week resulting in a substantial increase in cases across the league," the NFL wrote in its official announcement.
"We continue to make decisions in consultation with medical experts to ensure the health and safety of the NFL community."