"Washington-Saints Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
GENERAL
- The Washington Football Team fell to the New Orleans Saints, 33-22 at FedExField.
- Washington recorded 373 net yards of offense and recorded two offensive touchdowns for the third-consecutive game.
- Washington forced two turnovers in the game, tied for their most this season.
OFFENSE
- QB Taylor Heinicke completed 20-of-41 passes for 248 passing yards and two interceptions. He also rushed five times for 40 yards.
- Heinicke has completed at least 20 passes in three-consecutive games, tied for the fourth-longest active streak in the NFL.
- RB Antonio Gibson had 20 rushes for 60 yards and two touchdowns. He added two catches for 12 yards. Gibson has recorded at least 60 yards from scrimmage in 13 of his first 19 career-games, the third most in franchise history.
- Gibson rushed for two scores, the third multi-rushing touchdown game of his career. His three multi-rushing touchdown games are tied for the most through a Washington players first 19 career games.
- Gibson has 14 rushing touchdowns through 19 career games, tied for the 18th-most among running backs through their first 19 games in NFL history. It is the fifth-most through a running backs first 19 career games since 2005.
- Gibson's 14 rushing touchdowns are the fifth-most since the start of last season.
- WR Adam Humphries recorded three catches for 73 yards, the most receiving yards he has totaled in a single-game since recording 93 on September 19, 2019 as a member of the Tennessee Titans.
DEFENSE
- LB Cole Holcomb recorded his second-career interception in the first quarter. He returned it 23 yards.
- DE Chase Young recorded a sack, QBH and forced fumble. It was Young's first sack since Week 17 of last season.
- Young has recorded five forced fumbles through his first 20 career games, the most in Washington history and tied for the 10th most in NFL history through 20 career games (since 1999).
- Young's five forced fumbles are the third-most in the NFL since the start of last season.
- DT Matt Ioannidis recorded three quarterback hits, his most since recording four in Week 1 of last season.
- DT Daron Payne recorded a sack of eight yards, a TFL, a QBH and a fumble recovery. It was his third-career fumble recovery and first since December 13, 2020 at San Francisco.
- Payne has recorded a QBH in each of his last three games.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- K Dustin Hopkins went 3-for-3 knocking home 45, 23 and 24-yard field goals. He also hit one extra point.
SNAP COUNTS
Offense (83 snaps)
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|Charles Leno
|83
|100%
|Ereck Flowers
|83
|100%
|Wes Schweitzer
|83
|100%
|Taylor Heinicke
|83
|100%
|Chase Roullier
|83
|100%
|Ricky Seals Jones
|82
|99%
|Terry McLaurin
|70
|84%
|Cornelius Lucas
|59
|71%
|DeAndre Carter
|58
|70%
|Adam Humphries
|51
|61%
|Antonio Gibson
|47
|57%
|Dax Milne
|34
|41%
|J.D. McKissic
|34
|41%
|Sam Cosmi
|25
|30%
|John Bates
|17
|20%
|Antonio Gandy-Golden
|8
|10%
|Jaret Patterson
|5
|6%
|Curtis Samuel
|5
|6%
|Saahdiq Charles
|3
|4%
Defense (56 snaps)
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|Landon Collins
|56
|100%
|Cole Holcomb
|56
|100%
|William Jackson III
|56
|100%
|Bobby McCain
|53
|95%
|Kendall Fuller
|53
|95%
|Kamren Curl
|50
|89%
|Daron Payne
|49
|88%
|Chase Young
|44
|79%
|Jonathan Allen
|41
|73%
|Matt Ioannidis
|40
|71%
|Montez Sweat
|38
|68%
|James Smith-Williams
|22
|39%
|Tim Settle
|13
|23%
|Jamin Davis
|13
|23%
|Benjamin St-Juste
|12
|21%
|David Mayo
|9
|16%
|Casey Toohill
|8
|14%
|Khaleke Hudson
|3
|5%