Washington-Saints Monday Stats Pack

Oct 11, 2021
Antonio Gibson writes about the Washington Football Team's game against the New Orleans Saints.

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 33-22 loss over the New Orleans Saints.

GENERAL

  • The Washington Football Team fell to the New Orleans Saints, 33-22 at FedExField.
  • Washington recorded 373 net yards of offense and recorded two offensive touchdowns for the third-consecutive game.
  • Washington forced two turnovers in the game, tied for their most this season.

OFFENSE

  • QB Taylor Heinicke completed 20-of-41 passes for 248 passing yards and two interceptions. He also rushed five times for 40 yards.
  • Heinicke has completed at least 20 passes in three-consecutive games, tied for the fourth-longest active streak in the NFL.
  • RB Antonio Gibson had 20 rushes for 60 yards and two touchdowns. He added two catches for 12 yards. Gibson has recorded at least 60 yards from scrimmage in 13 of his first 19 career-games, the third most in franchise history.
  • Gibson rushed for two scores, the third multi-rushing touchdown game of his career. His three multi-rushing touchdown games are tied for the most through a Washington players first 19 career games.
  • Gibson has 14 rushing touchdowns through 19 career games, tied for the 18th-most among running backs through their first 19 games in NFL history. It is the fifth-most through a running backs first 19 career games since 2005.
  • Gibson's 14 rushing touchdowns are the fifth-most since the start of last season.
  • WR Adam Humphries recorded three catches for 73 yards, the most receiving yards he has totaled in a single-game since recording 93 on September 19, 2019 as a member of the Tennessee Titans.

DEFENSE

  • LB Cole Holcomb recorded his second-career interception in the first quarter. He returned it 23 yards.
  • DE Chase Young recorded a sack, QBH and forced fumble. It was Young's first sack since Week 17 of last season.
  • Young has recorded five forced fumbles through his first 20 career games, the most in Washington history and tied for the 10th most in NFL history through 20 career games (since 1999).
  • Young's five forced fumbles are the third-most in the NFL since the start of last season.
  • DT Matt Ioannidis recorded three quarterback hits, his most since recording four in Week 1 of last season.  
  • DT Daron Payne recorded a sack of eight yards, a TFL, a QBH and a fumble recovery. It was his third-career fumble recovery and first since December 13, 2020 at San Francisco. 
  • Payne has recorded a QBH in each of his last three games.

SPECIAL TEAMS

  • K Dustin Hopkins went 3-for-3 knocking home 45, 23 and 24-yard field goals. He also hit one extra point.

SNAP COUNTS

Offense (83 snaps)

Table inside Article
Player Snaps Percentage
Charles Leno 83 100%
Ereck Flowers 83 100%
Wes Schweitzer 83 100%
Taylor Heinicke 83 100%
Chase Roullier 83 100%
Ricky Seals Jones 82 99%
Terry McLaurin 70 84%
Cornelius Lucas 59 71%
DeAndre Carter 58 70%
Adam Humphries 51 61%
Antonio Gibson 47 57%
Dax Milne 34 41%
J.D. McKissic 34 41%
Sam Cosmi 25 30%
John Bates 17 20%
Antonio Gandy-Golden 8 10%
Jaret Patterson 5 6%
Curtis Samuel 5 6%
Saahdiq Charles 3 4%

Defense (56 snaps)

Table inside Article
Player Snaps Percentage
Landon Collins 56 100%
Cole Holcomb 56 100%
William Jackson III 56 100%
Bobby McCain 53 95%
Kendall Fuller 53 95%
Kamren Curl 50 89%
Daron Payne 49 88%
Chase Young 44 79%
Jonathan Allen 41 73%
Matt Ioannidis 40 71%
Montez Sweat 38 68%
James Smith-Williams 22 39%
Tim Settle 13 23%
Jamin Davis 13 23%
Benjamin St-Juste 12 21%
David Mayo 9 16%
Casey Toohill 8 14%
Khaleke Hudson 3 5%

