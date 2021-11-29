Washington Salute & Beacon Building Products Team Up to Honor 2021 Beacon of Hope Winners

John W, Grand Prize Winner | John is a US Veteran, completely and permanently disabled as a direct result from Agent Orange, a tactical herbicide used in the Vietnam War. Unfortunately, he has been faced with many other medical struggles. He was first diagnosed with prostate cancer at age 40 and beat it. When his son was only 15, John spent his first of many stays at the Veterans Affairs (VA) hospital suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). At 64, he had a heart attack that required a triple bypass. In 2017, John had another heart attack and while in the hospital, doctors found out the prostate cancer had returned and metastasized to his bones. While waiting to meet with his urologist, John woke up one morning and was paralyzed from his waist down as the cancer metastasized on his spinal cord causing a spinal stroke. He has lived at the VA hospital for the past four years. Meanwhile, his wife Joanne lives in their home in Clifton Heights, PA and was diagnosed with breast cancer 2020. She went through chemotherapy and radiation and was just recently diagnosed with kidney cancer. Now, she must endure chemotherapy and radiation all over again. Their house is not in good shape, and they have no one to take care of it or fix it up. If anyone deserves a roof it is John and his wife Joanne for serving his country, being exposed to Agent Orange, and suffering from cancer as a direct result. He has literally given all for his country and is still giving it.