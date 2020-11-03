News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Salute, Blue Star Families, and SweatNGlow Yoga Host A Virtual Yoga Session To Help Families Relieve Stress And Stay Active

Nov 03, 2020 at 10:00 AM
Salute_WOW_SweatNGlowVirtualYoga_Graphics_Twitter_2560x1440

On Tuesday, November 17th, at 4 PM ET, Washington Salute will host celebrity Yoga instructor Petra Starke and CNN exercise guru Mark MacDonald for a virtual yoga session benefiting Blue Star Families of the National Capital Region. The event will feature demonstrations of family-friendly chair yoga and breathing sequences that can be completed during zoom calls to help relieve stress and encourage wellness. Washington Football Team alumni Mike Nelmes and Doc Walker will join the stream for informative discussions and demonstrations, along with squad members from the First Ladies of Football. The virtual event is free to attend, however, donations to Blue Star Families of the National Capital Region are strongly encouraged. 

Attendees who join the free zoom call will be eligible for a number of opportunity drawings during the virtual stream, including starter kits from Jeuness Nutrition (Valued at over $30), GuruNada diffusers with essential oils (Valued at $100), and an Ultimate Washington Salute Watch-From-Home Experience Kits featuring a limited edition Washington Football Team challenge coin bottle opener. 

Register to attend: https://connect.bluestarfam.org/event/chairity-yoga/e306066 

About Blue Star Families of the National Capital Region:

Blue Star Families strengthens military families through communities by connecting research and data to programs and solutions, including career development tools, local community events for families, and caregiver support. Founded in 2009, Blue Star Families has engaged tens of thousands of volunteers and serves more than 1.5 million military family members nationwide. With Blue Star Families, military families can find answers to their challenges anywhere they are. For more information, visit bluestarfam.org.

Related Content

news

Washington Salute Hosts Virtual Gaming Exhibition with Wounded Warrior Project

Three warriors competed against two Washington Football Team players while sharing stories from the military and the gridiron. 
news

Washington Football Team Players And Coaches to Virtually Visit Walter Reed Day Before Veteran's Day

On Tuesday, November 10th, Washington Football Team players and coaches took a virtual tour of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center form 11 AM to 12 PM. 
news

Washington Salute Takes 2020 Touching Base Tour Presented By GEICO Military to the United States Navy Museum (Navy Yard) for Stop Eleven

On Monday, October 26th, Washington Salute teamed up with Naval Support Activity Washington continuing the 2020 Touching Base Tour presented by GEICO Military as the eleventh (of fifteen) stop!
news

Washington Salute To Host Virtual Gaming Exhibition With Wounded Warrior Project Featuring Saahdiq Charles And Kamren Curl

On Tuesday, October 27, Washington Salute will be teaming up with the Wounded Warrior Project to host a virtual gaming exhibition featuring three Wounded Warriors and two Washington Football Team players. 
news

Washington Salute to Host Connecting Generations Virtual Discussion Featuring Tuskegee Airman, Jason Wright, And Doug Williams

On Thursday, October 29th , Washington Salute will teaming up with Friends of the World War II Memorial to host a virtual Connecting Generations discussion panel featuring 100-year-old Tuskegee Airman Brigadier General Charles McGee (USAF, Ret.), Washington Football Team President Jason Wright, and Super Bowl Winning Quarterback and Vice President of Player Development for the Washington Football Team Doug Williams.
news

Washington Salute Hosts Watch Party for 200 National Guard Members With Operation Homefront And Paisano's

On Sunday, October 25th, Washington Salute joined forces with Operation Homefront to welcome over 200 Washington, D.C. National Guard Members and their families to the D.C. Armory for a watch party of the Washington Football Team 25-3 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Fort Lee Named Week Seven Base of the Week Presented By Nissan

On Saturday, October 24th, Washington Salute joined Nissan in congratulating Fort Lee for being named the 2020 Week Seven Base of the Week presented by Nissan leading into a match-up against the Dallas Cowboys! 
news

Marine Corps Base Quantico Named Week Eight Washington Football Team Base of the Week Presented By Nissan

At the conclusion of the Washington Football Team's 2020 BYE Week, Washington Salute was proud to announce the week eight Base of the Week presented by Nissa, Marine Corps Base Quantico
news

Washington Salute Makes Eighth Stop of 2020 Touching Base Tour Presented By GEICO Military at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

On Friday, October 23rd, Washington Salute joined the Warrior Family Connection Cell Team at Building 19 of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to hand appreciation packages out to wounded, ill, and injured service members, as well as the medical staff serving them.
news

Washington Salute & USAA Honor Petty Officer Mario Chen and Petty Officer Stephanie O'Sullivan in Week Five Salute to Service Moment

On Sunday, October 12th, Washington Football Team and USAA honored Lance Corporal Jacob LaFrenz and Lance Corporal Logan Faris of the United States Marines during the week four match up against the Baltimore Ravens.
news

Washington Salute Kicks-Off 2020 Touching Base Tour Presented By GEICO Military At Joint Base Andrew's

On Monday, October 5th, Washington Salute kicked off the 2020 Touching Base Tour presented by GEICO Military with the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore Mobile Unit and Buffalo Wild Wings on Joint Base Andrew's with the First Airlift Squadron!  

Advertising