Washington Salute, Blue Star Families, and SweatNGlow Yoga Host A Virtual Yoga Session To Help Families Relieve Stress And Stay Active

On Tuesday, November 17th, at 4 PM ET, Washington Salute will host celebrity Yoga instructor Petra Starke and CNN exercise guru Mark MacDonald for a virtual yoga session benefiting Blue Star Families of the National Capital Region. The event will feature demonstrations of family-friendly chair yoga and breathing sequences that can be completed during zoom calls to help relieve stress and encourage wellness. Washington Football Team alumni Mike Nelmes and Doc Walker will join the stream for informative discussions and demonstrations, along with squad members from the First Ladies of Football. The virtual event is free to attend, however, donations to Blue Star Families of the National Capital Region are strongly encouraged.

Attendees who join the free zoom call will be eligible for a number of opportunity drawings during the virtual stream, including starter kits from Jeuness Nutrition (Valued at over $30), GuruNada diffusers with essential oils (Valued at $100), and an Ultimate Washington Salute Watch-From-Home Experience Kits featuring a limited edition Washington Football Team challenge coin bottle opener.

Register to attend: https://connect.bluestarfam.org/event/chairity-yoga/e306066

About Blue Star Families of the National Capital Region: