Washington Salute Celebrates The Fourteenth Stop Of The Touching Base Tour Presented By GEICO Military On Langley Air Force Base

The finale tour of the 2020 Touching Base Tour presented by GEICO Military continued on Monday at Langley Air Force Base. The base still in COVID-19 mandated lockdown, allowed USO Langley AFB Center to host a drive-by distribution. Soldiers, Sailers, Airmen, and Coasties all turned out in burgundy and gold! Appreciative of the team's efforts to reach the community during the time of the pandemic! Washington Salute joins USO Hampton Roads and Central Virginia in thanking Langley Air Force Base for allowing our team to give back leading into the Salute to Service Game!
Jason Wright, Doug Williams Sit Down With Tuskegee Airman In Honor Of Salute To Service Month
On Oct. 29, Washington Salute celebrated Salute to Service Month and the 75th Anniversary of the end of World War II with a virtual Connecting Generations Discussion.
2020 Salute To Service Game Presented By USAA Preview
The Washington Football Team and USAA, the Official Salute to Service Partner of the Washington Football Team, look forward to honoring our nation's veterans and active duty military in the annual "Salute to Service Game presented by USAA" vs. the New York Giants on Nov. 8.
Washington Football Team To Host Annual Salute To Service Game Presented By USAA Vs. Giants
The franchise continues its long-standing commitment to honoring and celebrating service members, veterans and families through a wide range of Salute to Service month initiatives.
Washington Salute Hosts Virtual Gaming Exhibition with Wounded Warrior Project
Three warriors competed against two Washington Football Team players while sharing stories from the military and the gridiron.
Washington Salute, Blue Star Families, and SweatNGlow Yoga Host A Virtual Yoga Session To Help Families Relieve Stress And Stay Active
On Tuesday, November 17th, at 4 PM ET, Washington Salute will host celebrity Yoga instructor Petra Starke and CNN exercise guru Mark MacDonald for a virtual yoga session benefiting Blue Star Families of the National Capital Region.
Washington Salute Kicks Off Final Week of 2020 Touching Base Tour Presented By GEICO Military Distributing on Fort Eustis
On Monday, November 2nd, Washington Salute kicked off their final week of the 2020 Touching Base Tour presented by GEICO Military with USO Hampton Roads & Central Virginia at the Fort Eustis USO Center.
Washington Salute Completes The 2020 Touching Base Tour Presented By GEICO Military At Norfolk Naval Station
To complete the 2020 Touching Base Tour presented by GEICO Military, Washington Salute, Buffalo Wild Wings, USO-Metro, and USO Hampton Roads & Central Virginia, took a bow handing out the final 150 appreciation bags to sailors and marines from all over the installation at the Norfolk Naval Station USO Center.
Washington Salute Names Langley Air Force Base Ninth Base of the Week Presented By Nissan
Washington Salute joined Nissan in congratulating Langley Air Force Base for being named the 2020 Week Seven Base of the Week presented by Nissan leading into a match-up against the New York Giants!
Washington Salute & Nissan Honor Fort Eustis as Week Ten 2020 Base Of The Week Presented By Nissan
Washington Salute joined Nissan in congratulating Fort Eustis for being named the 2020 Week Seven Base of the Week presented by Nissan leading into a match-up against the Detroit Lions!