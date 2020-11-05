Washington Salute Celebrates The Fourteenth Stop Of The Touching Base Tour Presented By GEICO Military On Langley Air Force Base

The finale tour of the 2020 Touching Base Tour presented by GEICO Military continued on Monday at Langley Air Force Base. The base still in COVID-19 mandated lockdown, allowed USO Langley AFB Center to host a drive-by distribution. Soldiers, Sailers, Airmen, and Coasties all turned out in burgundy and gold! Appreciative of the team's efforts to reach the community during the time of the pandemic! Washington Salute joins USO Hampton Roads and Central Virginia in thanking Langley Air Force Base for allowing our team to give back leading into the Salute to Service Game!