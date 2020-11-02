Washington Salute Completes The 2020 Touching Base Tour Presented By GEICO Military At Norfolk Naval Station

To complete the 2020 Touching Base Tour presented by GEICO Military, Washington Salute, Buffalo Wild Wings, USO-Metro, and USO Hampton Roads & Central Virginia, took a bow handing out the final 150 appreciation bags to sailors and marines from all over the installation at the Norfolk Naval Station USO Center. Spouses, military children, and service dogs showed up with numbers hyped for the Salute to Service Game showdown against the Giants occurring on Sunday! Special thanks to USOHRCV for hosting us and sending us off in spectacular fashion!