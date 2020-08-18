News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Salute, GEICO Military, and Malcolm Blacken Team Up to Leadership Roundtable with Marine Corps Base Quantico

Aug 18, 2020 at 01:30 PM
On Tuesday, August 18th, Washington Salute & GEICO Military hosted a Virtual Leadership Roundtable with Senior Director of the Washington Football Team Player Development, Malcolm Blacken and ten Marines on Marine Corps Base Quantico. Military representation from Quantico included Sergeant Major John Miller, Chaplin Andrew Brod, Mr. Jay Sedory, Private First Class Nathan Miller, Private First Class Lionel Sarinana, Lance Corporal Bryan Franco, Sergeant Romeo Sarmiento III, Sergeant James Dominak, and Sergeant Christian Sprague

The event covered topics including setting standards for young players and Marines throughout their careers, ethical training in 2020 on all channels of communication, parallels between the career of a Marine and NFL player, pinpointing physiological training and milestones in both career paths, and tips on best practices to achieve trust in the pursuit of a team's goal/mission.

The hour-long Virtual Roundtable was viewed by young Marines across the region and GEICO Military representatives. The panel regarding leadership and ethical fortitude was scheduled at a pinnacle point in the year for the Marines and the Washington Football Team. As the season begins and military services begin returning to installations, it's important to understand the opportunity in-front of us to re-establish ourselves as leaders. The discussion between both sides held one primary theme; the inevitable similarities between leadership in the military and National Football League.

Key take away's from both sides come at a pinnacle time in leadership and ethics. Blacken concluded the workshop with "We admire what you and your team do, we look up to you, and we thank you for keeping us safe today and everyday ." Sergeant Major John Miller concluded his final question and a word of gratitude with "We thank you gentlemen for showing your support, and for any of the men that want to thank us for we do over that at Inova Performance Center, just tell them the American Public is worth it. We're glad to do what we do."

We can't thank GEICO Military enough for presenting this roundtable and allowing the Washington Football Team to continue connecting with their military communities. Check in on Washington Salute all week to watch clips and highlights for the events! Registration for the 2020 Virtual Military Takeover Tailgate presented by GEICO Military will soon follow! See you soon!

