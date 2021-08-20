Washington Salute & GEICO Military Honor 1,000 Military Members At The Military Appreciation Takeover Presented By GEICO Military

On Friday, August 20th, the Washington Football Team hosted over 1,000 junior enlisted military members and their families at their first preseason home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. In honor of the Military Appreciation Takeover presented by GEICO Military, a variety of in-game recognitions, military engagement stands on the main concourse, and surprise military fan giveaways occurred throughout the evening.

Fans watched the GEICO Military Shout Out of the Game and then a special section hailing from Joint Base Andrews was recognized in the second quarter, as fan entertainment representatives filled the section with Washington Salute shirts.