Washington Salute & GEICO Military Honor 1,000 Military Members At The Military Appreciation Takeover Presented By GEICO Military

Aug 20, 2021 at 12:00 AM
On Friday, August 20th, the Washington Football Team hosted over 1,000 junior enlisted military members and their families at their first preseason home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. In honor of the Military Appreciation Takeover presented by GEICO Military, a variety of in-game recognitions, military engagement stands on the main concourse, and surprise military fan giveaways occurred throughout the evening.

Fans watched the GEICO Military Shout Out of the Game and then a special section hailing from Joint Base Andrews was recognized in the second quarter, as fan entertainment representatives filled the section with Washington Salute shirts.

Washington Salute would like to thank the thousands of military guests that joined us for the game, and we hope to see you all in the USO-Metro Club at FedExField later this season!

