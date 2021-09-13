News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Salute Honors 9/11 20-Year Anniversary Week One

Sep 13, 2021 at 09:15 AM
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team

The Washington Football Team designated the week leading into their first home game and all in-game recognitions to honoring and remembering the 20-Year Anniversary of 9/11.

A Week of Remembrance Leading into Game One:

In the week leading up to game one, the Washington Football Team made it a priority to honor and recognize the many lives lost in the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon that occurred twenty years ago Saturday. On Tuesday, Head Coach Ron Rivera and Team President Jason Wright were invited by the Department of Defense to lay a wreath at the National 9/11 Memorial at the Pentagon where they met with military groups and discussed the impacts of that day on our community and country. On Wednesday, Head Coach Ron Rivera virtually surprised three families with Tuesday's Children who all lost loved ones in the Pentagon attack on September 11th – he would inform them that their loved ones would be honored during pregame, and they'd be invited to join us in an executive suite to watch the game, as well. On Saturday, over fifty Washington Football Team staff members and executives volunteered with 9/11 Day at the DC Convention Center to pack bags for the DC National Food Bank – as an act of service spreading positivity within our community in response to the negativity associated with the anniversary.

Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team

Remembering 9/11 in USO-Metro Club

On Sunday, September 12th, during pregame and various tailgates across FedExField, Washington Salute hosted a moment of silence in the USO-Metro Club, which hosted over 400 military members, veterans, and their families, recognizing the lives lost in the attacks and all of the military members that had made the ultimate sacrifice that followed those attacks in the past 20-years.

Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team

Moment of Silence Honoring Tuesday's Children & Service Members Recently Killed In Action

Prior to kickoff, the team asked fans to join them in a moment of silence recognizing the three families (with Tuesday's Children) attending the game and their loved ones on the HD Video Board. Additionally, the team reserved thirteen seats in the first row of Section 317 recognizing the thirteen military members killed in action on Tuesday, August 26th in attacks on the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan. Following, the NFL shared a video remembering 9/11 featuring Academy Award Winner & former FDNY firefighter Steve Buscemi narrating his experience that day leading into the National Anthem sung by Juliette Candela.

Throughout the first quarter, the team recognized a variety of military members that had played significant roles in response to 9/11:

Honorary Captain of the Game: Lt. General Marc H Sasseville, Vice Chief of the United States National Guard, launched into the sky in response to the attacks on the World Trade Center with the intent to find and destroy United Airlines Flight 93. Without missiles on his fighter jet, he vowed to ram the aircraft out of the sky inevitably turning the mission into a suicide mission. After hours of searching, he'd learn that United 93 had crashed in Pennsylvania due to heroic passengers on the flight. His actions that day will not soon be forgotten.

FedEx Game Ball Delivery: CSM Aarion Franklin deployed to the Pentagon as Military Police Officer assisting with rescue, protection, and safety.

USAA Salute to Service Moment: CSM Patrick Metzger deployed to the Pentagon as Military Police Officer & CMSgt David B. Callaghan, Sr was with Lt. General Sasseville before launching into Washington, D.C.

Veteran of the Game presented by Black Rifle Coffee: Joseph Nerney deployed twice Afghanistan's Helmand Province as the Team Lead of a Radio Reconnaissance Team. Diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma in 2019 from burn pit exposure, and very recently went into remission.

Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team

