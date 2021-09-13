Washington Salute Honors 9/11 20-Year Anniversary Week One

In the week leading up to game one, the Washington Football Team made it a priority to honor and recognize the many lives lost in the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon that occurred twenty years ago Saturday. On Tuesday, Head Coach Ron Rivera and Team President Jason Wright were invited by the Department of Defense to lay a wreath at the National 9/11 Memorial at the Pentagon where they met with military groups and discussed the impacts of that day on our community and country. On Wednesday, Head Coach Ron Rivera virtually surprised three families with Tuesday's Children who all lost loved ones in the Pentagon attack on September 11th – he would inform them that their loved ones would be honored during pregame, and they'd be invited to join us in an executive suite to watch the game, as well. On Saturday, over fifty Washington Football Team staff members and executives volunteered with 9/11 Day at the DC Convention Center to pack bags for the DC National Food Bank – as an act of service spreading positivity within our community in response to the negativity associated with the anniversary.