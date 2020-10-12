Washington Salute Honors Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling As The Week Six Base of the Week Presented By Nissan

Washington Salute would like to warmly congratulate Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling for being named the sixth Washington Salute Base of the Week presented by Nissan of the 2020-21 NFL Season! Throughout the season, Washington Salute and Nissan will be teaming up to highlight the service members on installations throughout Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C. We welcome all Washington Salute members and military supporting fans to join us on our venture as we honor and celebrate the sacrifice and service of the men and women on our local installations!

Installation: Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

Commander: U.S. Air Force Col. Mike Zuhlsdorf

Address of Installation Visitors Center: 256 McGuire Ave, Washington, DC 20032

Number of People on Installation: 17,000 military

Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling (JBAB) is responsible for providing installation support to 17,000 military, civilian employees and their families, 48 mission and tenant units, including ceremonial units (United States Air Force Honor Guard, USAF Band, USAF Chaplains, the Navy Ceremonial Guard), various Army, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Joint Service commands and other DOD and federal agencies.

United States Military Branches: United States Air Force, United States Navy, United States Army, United States Marine Corps, & United States Coast Guard

Description of Installation: Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling began with a 2005 Base Realignment and Closure Commission (BRAC) recommendation that resulted in congressional legislation ordering the consolidation of Naval Support Facility (NSF) Anacostia and Bolling Air Force Base (BAFB). It hosts 48 mission and tenant units, including ceremonial units (United States Air Force Honor Guard, USAF Band, USAF Chaplains, the Navy Ceremonial Guard), various Army, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Joint Service commands and other DOD and federal agencies.

It's mission is to provide Exceptional Mission Support and Base Services Through Pride, Teamwork, and Excellence. It's vision is Nation's Premier Joint Base and the Installation of Choice in the National Capitol Region.

Highlights with Washington Football Team: Washington Football Team has a long-standing relationship with Joint Base Anacostia Bolling in part with the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore in finding honorable and deserving airmen throughout Maryland, Washington DC, and Virginia that have exceeded expectations, went above and beyond for fellow service members, and contributed to their community significantly. They send service members to be recognized during games at FedExField.